Edmunds (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Edmunds will miss a second game in a row Thursday while he continues to nurse a groin injury. The linebacker will set his sights on a potential Week 13 return versus the Patriots while Tyrel Dodson will likely see an increased workload again this week in his absence.

