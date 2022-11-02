Edmunds recorded 16 tackles (13 solo) and a pass defended during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Packers.
Edmunds finished as the Bills leading tackler Sunday while tallying double-digit stops for the third time in six contests this season. The middle linebacker also played 100 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps for the fourth game in a row, and he has now recorded 52 tackles (35 solo), one sack and two passes defended in 2022. Edmunds should continue his run of defensive dominance against the Jets this coming Sunday.
