Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Signed and sealed
Edmunds signed his rookie contract over the weekend, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Everything about the first-rounder spells IDP target as Edmunds is huge, athletic, well versed in the game, and comes from a football family. In addition to all that, he seems the best bet to be the team's starting middle linebacker come Week 1, while the only thing that could possibly slow him down would be a struggle to pick up the pro game. Edmunds is only 20 years old, but everyone inside and outside the team seems to be raving about him. With the paperwork out of the way, the Bills only have fellow first-rounder Josh Allen and third-rounder Harrison Phillips left to sign.
