Edmunds (hip) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Edmunds is the centerpiece of last year's second-ranked defense, as he has piled up a combined 236 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 21 pass breakups over his first two seasons in the league. There's no real replacement for the 22-year-old's talents, but for the time being, Tyler Matakevich is next in line for first-team reps.
