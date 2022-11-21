Edmunds (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Edmunds sustained a groin injury Week 10 against the Vikings, and he was then ruled inactive after failing to practice ahead of Sunday's win over the Browns. While the 24-year-old remained sidelined during Monday's walkthrough, he will still have two more practices to increase his activity before Buffalo's road matchup against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. If Edmunds remains sidelined Tuesday and Wednesday, then Tyrel Dodson could be in line to play an every-down role for the second straight contest.