Edmunds made nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Eagles.

Edmunds played every defensive snap for the seventh straight game. He's maintaining a slim lead on the team's tackling leader, ringing up 52 stops through seven games while Jordan Poyer has 51. Edmunds will look to continue adding tackles in Week 9 against the Redskins.

