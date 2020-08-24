Edmunds was limited during Monday's practice session due to lingering hip soreness, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.
Jones was told that the third-year linebacker would have played a full game had it been an NFL Sunday, so it's expected Edmunds will build up his reps as the week goes on.
