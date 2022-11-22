Edmunds (groin) did not participate at practice Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game at Detroit.
There appears to be a real possibility that Edmunds will need to sit out another game with the same groin injury that kept him sidelined for Sunday's win at Ford Field. If the two-time Pro Bowler indeed can't go, Tyrel Dodson would probably be in line for the fill-in reps again.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Sits out walkthrough Monday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Unavailable for Week 11•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Absent once again•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: To be evaluated in practice•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable to return Sunday•