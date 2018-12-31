Edmunds posted a season-high 12 tackles, a sack and an interception during Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

The stats log -- as good as it is -- almost doesn't do justice to just how much Edmunds dominated the middle of the field in Week 17, as he was in fray all afternoon. As expected, Edmunds was capable of taking on a bigger load following the season-ending injury to Matt Milano, finishing with 31 tackles in the three games Milano missed, including his two best tackle days of the season. Edmunds finishes his campaign with 121 tackles, 12 passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles, all fantastic totals for a 20-year-old rookie and 17th best among all linebackers in standard IDP scoring. Given Edmunds' size, intelligence for the game and his role as a middle man for a defensive-oriented team, numbers like these should be the norm for a long time.