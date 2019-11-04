Edmunds had nine total tackles for the second straight week in Sunday's win over Washington.

Edmunds continues to be a strong source of tackles as the middle defender in a strong defense, and a guy who almost never leaves the field. Although he's still looking for his first sack or interception -- with his athleticism, it's a surprise Edmunds hasn't show more in these two areas -- he's up to 61 tackles on the season and could end up posting 120-plus tackles in each his first two NFL campaigns.