Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Taking leadership role
Edmunds posted eight total tackles in Sunday's come-from-behind win over the Jets.
The Buffalo defense played great all afternoon, while Edmunds is expected to be the straw that stirs the drink all season as the three-down middle linebacker. He and fellow linebacker Matt Milano each played all 72 defensive snaps, a trend that should continue as long as both players stay healthy. Edmunds posted 121 tackles in his 2018 rookie campaign -- barring injury he's a certain bet to post triple digits once again.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Strong finish to rookie campaign•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Busy Week 16•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Reaches double-digit tackles•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Rookie making his mark•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Will play Sunday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Clears concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 RB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Trust Pats WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 TE Preview: More options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including projections,...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...