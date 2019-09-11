Edmunds posted eight total tackles in Sunday's come-from-behind win over the Jets.

The Buffalo defense played great all afternoon, while Edmunds is expected to be the straw that stirs the drink all season as the three-down middle linebacker. He and fellow linebacker Matt Milano each played all 72 defensive snaps, a trend that should continue as long as both players stay healthy. Edmunds posted 121 tackles in his 2018 rookie campaign -- barring injury he's a certain bet to post triple digits once again.

