Edmunds recorded 10 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 24-20 win over the Chiefs.
Edmunds returned to action in Week 6 after being sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 4. He didn't show any lingering signs of the issue as he played every single defensive snap and submitted his second double-digit tackle outing of the campaign. Across five appearances, the fifth-year linebacker has totaled 36 stops, one sack and one pass defense.
