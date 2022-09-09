Edmunds totaled 10 tackles (seven solo) during Thursday's 31-10 win over the Rams.
Edmunds played all but one defensive snap and led the Bills defense to a dominating performance over the Rams offense during the season opener. The 2018 first-round pick has recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his first four NFL seasons and is off to a hot start in 2022.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Leads Bills in tackles•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Racks up seven stops•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Busy vs. Buccaneers•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Co-leads in tackles Thursday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Good to go for Thanksgiving Day•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Return looking good•