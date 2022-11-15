Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Edmunds (groin) suffered a tweak during Sunday's loss to the Vikings and will be evaluated in practice this week, Harry Scull Jr. of BuffaloNews.com reports.

Edmunds suited up for Sunday's loss despite entering the game with a "questionable" designation due to groin and heel injuries, and he couldn't re-enter the contest after tweaking the groin injury. The 24-year-old starting linebacker's chances of playing Week 11 versus the Browns will likely hedge on the extent of his participation in weekly practices, beginning Wednesday.