Edmunds (concussion) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Edmunds was unable to practice at all last week, so his limited participation early in the week is a good sign that he's making some progress in the concussion protocol. He will need to gain full clearance from the league's protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets if he is to return in Week 10.

