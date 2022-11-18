Edmunds (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Edmunds was unable to practice this week after sustaining a groin injury in the Bills' Week 10 loss to the Vikings and he will now be forced to miss his second contest of year. The linebacker will look to return to the field for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the Lions. In his absence this week, Tyrel Dodson will likely step into a larger role.