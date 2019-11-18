Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Versatile in win
Edmunds tallied 12 tackles, 0.5 sacks and a pass breakup in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Dolphins.
The second-year pro notched his first sack of the season last week, and he helped take down the quarterback again. Edmunds also matched his career high for tackles, as he produced an identical mark in Week 17 against the Dolphins last season. Being just 21 years old, Edmunds has an encouraging career trajectory, and he's already a steady IDP asset for fantasy purposes.
