Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Will play Sunday
Edmunds (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Edmunds sat out last week's game due to a concussion but is returning after clearing the league's concussion protocol. He's expected to return to his role as the team's starting middle linebacker against an injury-riddled Jets' offense.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Limited for second straight practice•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: To be limited Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Out for Week 9•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10