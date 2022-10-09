Edmunds (hamstring) is inactive Week 5 against the Steelers.
Edmunds checks in as the second-leading tackler for the Bills through four games, but he'll be sidelined Sunday after failing to take the practice field all week. Tyrel Dodson appears to be in line to take on a more prominent role in his stead.
