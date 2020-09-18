Coach Sean McDermott has ruled Edmunds (shoulder) out for Sunday's divisional match against the Dolphins, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McDermott said that neither Edmunds nor position mate Matt Milano (hamstring) will practice Friday or suit up Sunday. With both starting linebackers sidelined, it looks like Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich will be thrust into the lineup in Miami. The opportunity that Dodson and Matakevich should receive makes them both emergency options in IDP formats. Starter A.J. Klein will also see the field a lot more this week.