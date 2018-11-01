Bills' Trent Murphy: Another missed practice
Murphy (knee) missed practice Thursday after also not practicing Wednesday to open the week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Things aren't looking good for the veteran's chances of suiting up this week against Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears, but we'll see if Murphy is able to work in some capacity with Friday's final practice.
More News
-
Bills' Trent Murphy: Misses first practice of week•
-
Bills' Trent Murphy: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Bills' Trent Murphy: Second straight missed practice•
-
Bills' Trent Murphy: Misses Week 8's first practice•
-
Bills' Trent Murphy: Considered week-to-week•
-
Bills' Trent Murphy: Suffers knee injury Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...