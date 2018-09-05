Murphy returned to practice Wednesday after missing several weeks with a groin injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott didn't want to get into Murphy's status yet for the opener in Baltimore, but he won't really be IDP worthy yet even if he plays, given the likelihood of limited snap counts. The Bills can rely more on Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson until Murphy is fully up to speed.

