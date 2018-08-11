Murphy, who's been out for almost all of August so far with a groin injury, was back on the field Friday for practice. , Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Murphy only participated in individual drills, but at least the team's big free-agent signee continues to climb back toward better health. Shaq Lawson has shined in Murphy's absence, so things are starting to trend toward more of a rotation between those two and Jerry Hughes if the Bills run a system to keep their key defensive ends as fresh as possible during games.