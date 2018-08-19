Murphy (groin) sported a helmet during Sunday's practice, but is still considered day-to-day, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

Murphy was unable to play in Friday's preseason tilt against the Browns after injuring his groin last Monday, but he's inching closer to full activity. Shaq Lawson figures to earn first-team reps at defensive end across from Jerry Hughes until Murphy returns.

