Murphy left Sunday's win over the Titans with a head injury and did not return, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Murphy logged just one tackle before departing. The only good news for the veteran is that the Bills are on bye in Week 6, giving him an extra week to heal, which could prove especially important if he ends up being diagnosed with a concussion and has to go through the league's protocol.

