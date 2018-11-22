Murphy (knee) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Wednesday and is feeling optimistic about a return to action Sunday against Jacksonville, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I'm good to go," said Murphy. "I'm taking it one day at a time, but they ain't keeping me out of this one."

Murphy has missed three games with the issue, but it appears he's healed up and ready to line up in his starting defensive end spot again against the Jags. Shaq Lawson has performed well seeing extra snaps in Murphy's place, but Lawson is working through an elbow injury this week. If that issue turns out to be minor, the Bills could be fully stocked along the defensive line in what's likely to be a defensive battle with Jacksonville.