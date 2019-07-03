Bills' Trent Murphy: Finally fully healthy
Murphy, who struggled at times in his first season as a Bill while still recovering from ACL surgery, finally feels he's at full health, Jason Wolf of The Buffalo News reports.
Murphy played in 13 games for the Bills last season, but he didn't look nearly as explosive as 2016, when he logged 9.0 sacks for Washington. He posted a career-low 24 tackles in 2018 and logged only 4.0 sacks following a blank 2017 caused by the preseason knee injury. We'd expect much more this season, though with the Bills preferring a rotation system between Murphy, Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson -- all of whom are capable of pressuring the passer -- Murphy's snap count gets mollified compared to top defensive ends, even though he's technically a starter. But certainly, a healthy Murphy makes a strong Buffalo defense that much better.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their running back projections into tiers for both...
-
Top Fantasy football breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
QB projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their quarterback projections into tiers for two scoring...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...