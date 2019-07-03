Murphy, who struggled at times in his first season as a Bill while still recovering from ACL surgery, finally feels he's at full health, Jason Wolf of The Buffalo News reports.

Murphy played in 13 games for the Bills last season, but he didn't look nearly as explosive as 2016, when he logged 9.0 sacks for Washington. He posted a career-low 24 tackles in 2018 and logged only 4.0 sacks following a blank 2017 caused by the preseason knee injury. We'd expect much more this season, though with the Bills preferring a rotation system between Murphy, Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson -- all of whom are capable of pressuring the passer -- Murphy's snap count gets mollified compared to top defensive ends, even though he's technically a starter. But certainly, a healthy Murphy makes a strong Buffalo defense that much better.