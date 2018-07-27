Murphy, who was held out of contact during minicamps as a precaution due to his rehabilitation from a torn knee ligament that caused him to miss the entire 2017 season, was a full participant during the first day of training camp Thursday and worked with the starters, Mark Gaughn of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills ponied up big money for Murphy in free agency despite last year's absence to beef up a pass rush that finished with just 27 sacks last season. While it might be a stretch to think he can duplicate the 9.0 sacks he posted in 2016, the Bills are hoping Murphy will combine with improvements from Jerry Hughes and 2016 first-rounder Shaq Lawson -- who worked with the second unit Thursday -- to put more consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.