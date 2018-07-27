Bills' Trent Murphy: Healthy again
Murphy, who was held out of contact during minicamps as a precaution due to his rehabilitation from a torn knee ligament that caused him to miss the entire 2017 season, was a full participant during the first day of training camp Thursday and worked with the starters, Mark Gaughn of The Buffalo News reports.
The Bills ponied up big money for Murphy in free agency despite last year's absence to beef up a pass rush that finished with just 27 sacks last season. While it might be a stretch to think he can duplicate the 9.0 sacks he posted in 2016, the Bills are hoping Murphy will combine with improvements from Jerry Hughes and 2016 first-rounder Shaq Lawson -- who worked with the second unit Thursday -- to put more consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at early quarterback ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for quarterbacks heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: Why Wentz is risky
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...