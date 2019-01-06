Bills' Trent Murphy: Injury-marred season
Murphy dealt with injuries for much of his first season with the Bills, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports. "I needed an extra roll of duct tape this year," said the defensive end.
When they signed Murphy to a major free-agent contract, the Bills knew Murphy would take time to get up to speed coming off major reconstructive surgery on his left knee. Not only did it take him a while to get his footing back, but he dealt with ankle and groin injuries for parts of the 2018 season, plus an injury to his right knee. All told, Murphy ended up missing three games, more than he missed in his first three seasons combined with Washington (he missed all of 2017 with the knee injury). He also posted his lowest NFL tackle total (24), while his 4.0 sacks were a far cry from the 9.0 he posted in 2016. Expect more from the talented pass rusher if he can get himself healthy entering next season, though if the Bills keep both Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson, Murphy will probably be looking at less than a full starter's load.
