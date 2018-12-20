Murphy was limited during Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury.

Something always seems to be nagging Murphy, which is perhaps a reason Shaq Lawson has caught him on the depth chart and the two are now sharing snaps across from Jerry Hughes. Murphy has performed decently while he's out there, but his 4.0 sacks and 21 tackles are a pretty big disappointment given the $7.2 per annum the Bills signed him to.

