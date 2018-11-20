Bills' Trent Murphy: Limited Monday
Murphy (knee) practiced on a limited basis Monday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Murphy hadn't practiced since getting hurt in Week 7, so this is a step in the right direction even though the Bills won't have their first official Week 12 practice until Wednesday. Shaq Lawson has played great in Murphy's stead, so the latter could be looking at a reduced snap count even if he does return for this week's game against the Jaguars.
