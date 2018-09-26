Bills' Trent Murphy: Limited participation
Murphy (ankle) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Murphy and the Buffalo pass rushers were key in getting to Minnesota's Kirk Cousins all game long in the Week 3 upset, so his presence -- if he's able to rally -- will be key in an attempt to do the same to Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers this week.
