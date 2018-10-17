Murphy was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Texans, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The veteran's injury was previously undisclosed, so now we now what he's working through. The fact Murphy is already practicing on a limited basis seems to put his availability as likely for Sunday's game in Indianapolis. Murphy already has 3.0 sacks in his first season as a Bill.

