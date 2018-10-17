Bills' Trent Murphy: Limited with ankle issue
Murphy was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Texans, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The veteran's injury was previously undisclosed, so now we now what he's working through. The fact Murphy is already practicing on a limited basis seems to put his availability as likely for Sunday's game in Indianapolis. Murphy already has 3.0 sacks in his first season as a Bill.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg has been skeptical of Carson Wentz in his return from injury, but he's ready...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.