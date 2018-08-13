Bills' Trent Murphy: May have re-injured groin
Murphy, who just returned to practice Sunday after missing several sessions and Thursday's preseason opener with a groin injury, had to leave Monday's practice early and was seen pointing to the same area while in discussions with trainers, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
This isn't a good sign, especially since the Bills paid so much money to land the pass rusher in free agency. Shaq Lawson will continue to get more first-team opportunities if Murphy needs an extended absence.
