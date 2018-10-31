Bills' Trent Murphy: Misses first practice of week
Murphy (knee) did not practice Wednesday, the Bills' official site reports.
Murphy missed Monday's loss to the Patriots and has been labeled "week to week" by the team, so he's definitely a question mark for this week's game against the Bears. If he can't get back in action Sunday, then Jerry Hughes, Shaq Lawson and Lorenzo Alexander will continue to pick up more pass-rushing snaps.
