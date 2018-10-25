Bills' Trent Murphy: Misses Week 8's first practice
Murphy, who suffered a knee injury during the Bills' loss to the Colts on Sunday, is not participating in Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills are heavy underdogs against the Patriots for this week's Monday Night Football contest, and one of the few ways they stand a chance at the upset is to pressure Tom Brady all night. That quest becomes much more challenging if Murphy -- one of the team's best pass rushers -- can't go. Shaq Lawson will be asked to do more if Murphy's knee keeps him off the field.
