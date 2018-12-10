Bills' Trent Murphy: Modest production
Murphy had two tackles on 26 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
At least Murphy is healthy again after missing three weeks with a knee injury, but he's sharing defensive end snaps with an improved Shaq Lawson while Jerry Hughes sees the most playing time on the other side. Murphy is not IDP worthy under these circumstances, and he's been a bit of a disappointment with a modest 19 tackles and 4.0 sacks after signing for big free-agent money. We'll see if he can do more as he gets healthier the final three weeks, though the current plan seems to keep him that way with a managed snap count.
