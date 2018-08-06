Bills' Trent Murphy: More missed practice time
Murphy (groin) continued to sit out practice Monday after getting injured in the middle of last week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Shaq Lawson continues to see extra time with the starters in Murphy's absence. The two could end up in more of a rotation once the regular season rolls around given that Lawson has had a chance to shine in Murphy's recent absence, while the latter missed the entire 2017 season for Washington due to knee surgery. Murphy had a huge 2016 season with 47 tackles and nine sacks, which led to him being recruited heavily for a guy that didn't play a down last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...