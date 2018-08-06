Murphy (groin) continued to sit out practice Monday after getting injured in the middle of last week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Shaq Lawson continues to see extra time with the starters in Murphy's absence. The two could end up in more of a rotation once the regular season rolls around given that Lawson has had a chance to shine in Murphy's recent absence, while the latter missed the entire 2017 season for Washington due to knee surgery. Murphy had a huge 2016 season with 47 tackles and nine sacks, which led to him being recruited heavily for a guy that didn't play a down last season.