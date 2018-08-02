Murphy did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Murphy just recently made his return to the practice field in a full capacity last week after he missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ligament in his knee. Now, it's a groin injury, and while it's unclear exactly how severe of an issue it is, the Bills will likely be extra cautious with Murphy given the long recovery he just had.

