Bills' Trent Murphy: Picks up INT in win
Murphy made one tackle and had an interception in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Giants.
It was the second consecutive game Murphy forced a turnover, as he nabbed a tipped pass from Eli Manning at the line of scrimmage for his first career interception. The 28-year-old suited up for 63 percent of the teams' defensive snaps, down from his 57 snap game last week. Murphy and the rest of the defense will get a solid match up against the Bengals for Week 3.
