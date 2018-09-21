Murphy had four tackles in the Week 2 loss to the Chargers, seeing action on 38 defensive snaps, 10 more than in Week 1 against the Ravens.

The free-agent acquisition is still getting up to speed from a groin injury that sidelined him for the preseason, not to mention a knee injury that wiped out his 2017 campaign. With Shaq Lawson ruled out for a second straight week, Murphy is about to be relied on heavily and will probably serve as more than just a rotational starter this week against the Vikings.