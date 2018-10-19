Bills' Trent Murphy: Ready for Week 7
Murphy (ankle) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills have been relying on their strong defense all season and that won't change this week with Josh Allen out and 35-year-old Derek Anderson being pretty much an emergency starter at quarterback. At least they'll have their full complement of defenders in a game where they'll try to slow down Andrew Luck and the Colts' pass-happy attack.
