Murphy (knee) missed practice for the second straight day Friday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

The Bills don't play until Monday, so the pass-rushing end will have one more shot to practice Saturday and become an option for the contest against the Patriots. However, given that coach Sean McDermott previously called Murphy "week-to-week" and that he's not on the field in any capacity yet, the odds of him playing are starting to look grim.

