Bills' Trent Murphy: Set for Buffalo debut
Murphy, who missed several weeks due to a groin injury, practiced fully all week and does not appear on the Week 1 injury report, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Murphy looks set to make his Bills debut after the team ponied up to sign the veteran defensive end in an attempt to get more pressure on the quarterback this season. We expect him to work in a rotation with Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson as the three players soak up most of the defensive end snaps.
