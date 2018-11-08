Murphy (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Murphy remains in coach Sean McDermott's "week-to-week" group of players. Given that we haven't heard any significant developments in his recovery, we'll have to assume he's heading toward another DNP on Sunday against the Jets. The Bills also have a bye in Week 11, so Week 12 seems like a more realistic scenario for when we'll be talking about his game availability. Unless Murphy can surprise us and practice on some level Friday, Shaq Lawson stands to handle a starter's snap count for a third straight week.

