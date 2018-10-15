Murphy is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Texans, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Murphy already has 3.0 sacks in his first six games as a Bill and has been a huge boost to an improved pass rush, so the defense would take a hit if he can't play this week against the Colts. That said, coach Sean McDermott specifically called Murphy "day-to-day" while referring to other players as "week-to-week," so perhaps it's something minor and we'll see the defensive end back on the practice field in short order.