Now that the fifth day of free agency has passed, Murphy will receive $2.5M of his salary and a roster bonus, which indicates the Bills will hang on to him, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

It was reported that the Bills showed interest in Trey Flowers and Ziggy Ansah last week, which resulted in speculation regarding Murphy's role with the team going forward. However, it appears the Bills plan on sticking with him as their starting defensive end opposite Jerry Hughes heading into training camp. The 28-year-old compiled four sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games last season.