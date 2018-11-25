Bills' Trent Murphy: Will play Week 12
Murphy (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Jaguars.
Both Murphy and fellow edge rusher Shaq Lawson (elbow) are active for the Week 12 matchup, leaving the Buffalo front seven at full strength heading into the showdown against Jacksonville.
