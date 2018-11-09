Bills' Trent Murphy: Won't play Sunday
Murphy (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The news isn't overly surprising as earlier this week coach Sean McDermott considered Murphy to be in his "week-to-week" group of players. The 27-year-old will miss his third straight game and will now have the bye in next week to aid in his recovery for a potential Week 12 return. Shaq Lawson should once again see the starter's share of the snaps at defensive end for the Bills.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...