Murphy (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The news isn't overly surprising as earlier this week coach Sean McDermott considered Murphy to be in his "week-to-week" group of players. The 27-year-old will miss his third straight game and will now have the bye in next week to aid in his recovery for a potential Week 12 return. Shaq Lawson should once again see the starter's share of the snaps at defensive end for the Bills.