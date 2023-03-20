The Bills signed Sherfield to a one-year contract Monday.
Sherfield stays in the AFC East after putting together a career-best 30-417-2 receiving line in 17 games with the Dolphins last season. Part of Sherfield's success in 2022 could have been due to his familiarity with Miami coach Mike McDaniel's scheme, as the two spent time together in San Francisco, but his arrival provides the Bills with a reliable veteran presence behind top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
More News
-
Dolphins' Trent Sherfield: Enjoys career year•
-
Dolphins' Trent Sherfield: Not targeted in win over Jets•
-
Dolphins' Trent Sherfield: Targeted six times in loss•
-
Dolphins' Trent Sherfield: Secures both targets•
-
Dolphins' Trent Sherfield: No catches in divisional loss•
-
Dolphins' Trent Sherfield: Just one catch on SNF•